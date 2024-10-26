Yati Narasinghanand claims ‘illegal’ detention, seeks release in video

Ghaziabad: Controversial seer Yati Narasinghanand Giri on Friday, October 25, released a video asking the Yogi Adityanath government to release him from “illegal detention” so that can respond to a public interest litigation filed against him.

A PIL was filed two days ago against him by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf, the secretary Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Welfare Association, Maharashtra.

The video carrying the request was shared with the media by Dr Udita Tyagi, the general secretary of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati Foundation.

Narasinghanand claimed in the video that he may be killed by “trained killers”.

He said that before he died, he wanted to clarify his statement on the Prophet and for that he needed to collect evidence from authentic Islamic text books and literature.

Yati Narasinghanand booked for hate speech

Yati Narasinghanand was booked for hate speech earlier this month for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad at a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29, triggering widespread protests.

The PIL filed by Mohammad Yusuf and Zakir Husaun Mustafa Shaikh, both residents of Mumbai, sought the removal of Narsinghanand’s alleged hate speech from all social media platforms.

The head priest of Dasan Devi Temple Yati Narasinghanand delivered the speech at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar on September 29, drawing condemnation from Muslims across the country and internationally.

During his speech, he stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” videos of which went viral on social media.

Since then, Yati has been booked in various cities across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)