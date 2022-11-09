Yati Narsinganand booked for ‘derogatory’ comments against PM Modi

A case has been booked by the Ghaziabad police against Dasna Devi head priest Yati Narsinghanand for delivering ‘derogatory’ remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The case was booked at the Masuri police station.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Through social media, a video came to our attention in which the mahant of the Dasna Devi mandir, Yati Narsinghanand, made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and others. Taking this video into account, a case has been registered at the Masuri police station and further action will be taken.”

A case has been registered under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings.)

On November 7, Yati made a video where he criticises PM Modi and likens him to a Rajput king and accused him of not helping Hindus enough.

“The way Prithviraj Chauhan treated Hindus, Modiji is doing the same. Prithviraj killed many Hindus and kidnapped women. In fact, he did not spare his own brother’s daughter,” Yati alleged in a video on Twitter.

He further claims that Prithviraj was responsible for the death of many brave Hindu kings but never touched a Muslim ruler. “And what happened in the end? He was killed by a Muslim ruler and not by a Hindu,” he said.

He compares Prithviraj’s misdeeds with Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi. “All we do is praise him (Modi). If Modi continues, he will not have a place to cry in peace,” Yati remarks.