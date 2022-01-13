Yati Narsinghanand arrested in connection with Haridwar event

Hindutva flagbearer Yati Narsinghanand has reportedly been arrested by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday, in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case.

Several videos have surfaced on Twitter where the police can be seen taking him into custody. However, there is no official confirmation from the police, yet.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand police also arrested Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi) in connection with the same day.

Yati Narsinghanand & Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi in Police custody after both of them were arrested in Hate speeches case pic.twitter.com/xN0GhQuOlm — Aarif Shah (@aerifshaw) January 13, 2022

Uttarakhand Police on December 23, had registered a case against Jitendrara Singh Tyagi, and others over his “hate speech” at the Haridwar event.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet had said, “Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress.”ALSO READHindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide at Haridwar hate conclave

In the hate speeches, where the spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha Maa Annapurna asked at least 100 ‘soldiers’ to leave behind books and scriptures and pick up weapons to ensure the death of at least 20 lakh Muslims.

Another Hindutva representative from Bihar, Dharmadas Maharaj openly stated that he wished to kill the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for siding with the minorities, especially Muslims.

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad threatened a revolt of that of 1857 if the government does not listen to their demands of a Hindu Rashtra. He also threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences.