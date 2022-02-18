Yati Narsinghanand out of jail on bail, gets heroic welcome

Haridwar: The head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Yati Narsinghanand was released from jail on bail on Thursday, February 17.

He spent around a month behind the bars. He was arrested on January 15 in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case. At the time of arrest, he was on hunger strike at Sarvanand Ghat in order to register his protest against the arrest of Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Tyagi.

After the release, he was received like a homecoming hero by his supporters. He was also garlanded with flowers.

Heroic welcome to Anti Muslim hate monger Yati after he came out on bail within a month after getting arrested for organising Dharam Sansad where several 'Dharam Gurus' call for genocide of muslims at haridwar hate speech summit. 🤢 #HaridwarGenocidalMeetpic.twitter.com/NoKOz59Gj9 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 17, 2022

Later, he went to Sarvanand Ghat to resume his protest against the arrest of Tyagi who has been named in the hate speech case.

Haridwar hate speech

In a three-day Dharma Sansad which was organized by Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 last year, various personalities spite hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

Narsinganand apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at the event.

After videos of hate speeches went viral on social media, an FIR was also registered against him along with others in the case.