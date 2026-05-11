Yeh khana sab ke liye: Youth responds to Pinky Chaudhary’s communal hate

Mumbai: A Muslim youth in Mumbai distributed free plates of food to people of all religions days after Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) chief Pinky Chaudhary sparked outrage for snatching a plate of food from a poor person based on his identity.

“We will not give food to Mullahs, no matter who feels bad; no Muslim should eat,” Chaudhary had said in a viral clip. “Mullah na aaye, sirf Hindu aaye (Muslims don’t come, only Hindus).”

In response, the young men organised a food distribution drive announcing, “Mullah ka khaana sab ke liye hai (This Mullah’s food is for everyone.” They provided snacks, fruits, and water to the poor in a deliberate attempt to give to those in need regardless of their religion or name.

A video circulating on social media shows the man, who organised the food distribution drive, saying, “Yeh insaaniyat hai. Befikar khaaiye (This is humanity. Eat without worrying),” to a person named Bhagwan.

Days after Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) chief Pinky Chaudhary sparked outrage for denying food to a "Mullah," a Muslim youth distributed free plates of food to people of all religions.



Stating, "Mullah ka khaana sab ke liye hai (This Mullah's food is for everyone)," the youth in… pic.twitter.com/W2drCWet5M — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2026

Bhupendra Tomar, more commonly known as Pinky Chaudhary, has a well-documented history of targeting Muslims, with his plate-snatching incident serving as one among many similar occurrences.

At a religious event in Ghaziabad, he called Muslims “jihadis,” falsely alleged that Muslim soldiers had dropped their weapons and refused to fight against Pakistan. He urged Hindus to prevent Muslims from buying homes in their areas.

As recently as February 2026, his group painted “Road Not for Muslims” on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh, with Chaudhary defending the act by falsely claiming only Hindus pay taxes in India.