Yemen families forced to eat leaves owing to the escalating war

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations stated on Sunday that it had documented examples of Yemeni families being compelled to eat leaves due to hunger in their war-torn nation.

According to the World Food Programme, hunger in Yemen is on the rise as a result of the Arab country’s “conflict and economic decline.”

“Families in some of Yemen’s worst-affected areas, such as Hajjah [northwest Yemen], are turning to desperate tactics like eating leaves to live,” the World Food Programme stated in a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of a Yemeni civilian frying leaves.

Due to a lack of funding, the UN humanitarian organisation said last month that it will restrict food assistance to war-torn Yemen beginning in January.

According to the World Food Programme, more than 16 million Yemenis, or half of the country’s population, are suffering from acute hunger, with 2.3 million children in danger of malnutrition.

Yemen has been mired in violence and insecurity since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels took control of most of the nation, including the capital Sanaa.

According to United Nations estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80 per cent of the population, or approximately 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.