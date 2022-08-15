Yemen flash floods: 91 killed, 24,624 families affected

Sanaa: Yemen Houthi rebels have said 91 people have been killed by recent flash floods, triggered by heavy rain, in areas under their control in the north of the war-devastated country.

At least 140 buildings collapsed and 5,699 others were damaged due to flooding, Talaat al-Sharjabi, a spokesman for a rebel-linked humanitarian council, said.

At least 24,624 families have also been affected by floods in different provinces, the official added without elaborating, according to the rebel mouthpiece al-Masirah television.

The annual rainy season in Yemen usually runs until August, reports dpa news agency.

Yemen has been embroiled in a disastrous power struggle since 2014 between government forces, supported by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition, and Iran-linked Houthi rebels.

The UN considers Yemen’s conflict a humanitarian disaster that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The war has taken a heavy toll on infrastructures in the impoverished country.

Earlier this month, Yemen’s warring sides agreed for the third time to renew a UN-brokered truce, for two more months.

