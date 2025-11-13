Yemeni national deported from Hyderabad over expired visa

Hyderabad: A Yemeni national was deported from Hyderabad on Thursday, November 13 after he was found with an expired student visa.

According to a press release, the Yemeni national, identified as Ahmed Salem Abdulla, had arrived in India on a student visa in 2017.

He pursued Business Administration (BBA) at Nizam College in Hyderabad, and after completing his course in 2020, started living in Ajmer, Rajasthan, where he pursued his Masters at Bhagwanth University.

His visa expired in August 2024; however, he continued his stay in India. He eventually returned to Hyderabad and started residing in Tolichowki. During his stay, he was reportedly associated with drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Ajmer.

Abdulla was apprehended from the limits of Tolichowki police station and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his continued stay in India beyond the validity of his visa. However, narcotic substances were found in his possession.

After confirming his identity and travel credentials with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, he was deported on Thursday.