Yemeni student slams Israel in graduation speech, Twitter divided

A graduation speech by a United States law student of Yemeni origin on Palestinian human rights took the Twitter world by storm on Wednesday.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed, who delivered a fiery speech at the graduation ceremony at The City University of New York in Queens, spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In her 13-minute speech, Fatima spoke on “protecting the Palestinian communities and confronting the systems of oppression created to feed an ’empire’ with starving greed for destruction and violence.”

“Israel continues to rain bullets and bombs on Palestinian worshipers, killing the old and young, attacking their funerals and graveyards,” she said, adding how billions Palestinians have been displaced while their homes are “raised to dust”.

Taking pride in her university’s stand in defending the rights of its students, Fatima went on to say, “This is the only institution created to recognise that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress around the world.”

Amidst the applause, she urged graduating lawyers, their families and faculty members to use her commemoration speech as a fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism and Zionism around the world.

A divided Twitter

Fatima’s graduating speech soon went viral diving the internet. While some endorsed her views, others call her anti-Semitic and deserve to be “sent back to Yemen”.

Taking her side, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams said students should never be discouraged by words of negativity.

“I was proud to offer a different message at this year’s CUNY law commencement ceremony — one that celebrates the progress of our city and country, and one that honors those who fight to keep us safe and protect our freedoms, like my uncle Joe, who died at age 19 in Vietnam while giving his life for our country. We cannot allow words of negativity and divisiveness to be the only ones our students hear,” he tweeted.

New York-based Democratic politician Ritchie Torres termed Fatima’s speech as unnecessary. “Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation.”

He continued, “Anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work.”

Republican Ted Cruz tweeted, “City University of New York class day speaker slanders Israel & enthusiastically celebrates antisemitism. Cheers on open borders & releasing violent criminals from jail. And decries the ‘fascist NYPD.’ This is a LAW school. Paid for with tax dollars.”

Council member Ari Kagan tweeted,” Vile anti-American & anti-Israel speech promoting hate. Totally unacceptable graduation speech for a taxpayers-funded institution. @CUNY & @CUNYLaw should immediately condemn this hateful speech & take all steps necessary to address such dangerous rhetoric!”

Vile anti-American & anti-Israel speech promoting hate.Totally unacceptable graduation speech for taxpayers funded institution. @CUNY & @CUNYLaw should immediately condemn this hateful speech & take all steps necessary to address such dangerous rhetoric! https://t.co/PYhuZXO2PU — Council Member Ari Kagan (@CMAriKagan47) May 28, 2023

Following the outrage, the university issued a statement on its Twitter handle and disassociated itself from the speech.

However, many people came in support of Fatima and claimed that highlighting things which are happing in front of our eyes doesn’t promote hate against any religion or race.

“As a proud CUNY grad, I appreciate Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s words. I encourage—not just listening to, but—actually hearing what she said. Where’s the hate speech? Board of Trustees & @ChancellorCUNYs position is antithetical to free speech & to the Mission & Vision of@CUNYLaw” wrote one user.

“What religion or race was targeted? And when did “political affiliation” become a protected class?” wrote another user.

Left-wing Jewish activist organisation also shared their support with Fatima and wrote, “As Jewish New Yorkers, we are outraged by @NYCMayor’s attack on a CUNY Law student for speaking up for human rights. We are proud to stand with Fatima.”

Another user took to Twitter and wrote, “Calling rightful criticisms of the NYPD and Israel “hate speech” is an absurd and dangerous attack by CUNY against their own student who is facing Islamophobic attacks from right-wing orgs and politicians. We stand with Fatima who has every right to speak out against injustices.”

Calling rightful criticisms of the NYPD and Israel “hate speech” is an absurd and dangerous attack by CUNY against their own student who is facing Islamophobic attacks from right-wing orgs and politicians. We stand with Fatima who has every right to speak out against injustices. https://t.co/R6vzjFEsbn — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) May 30, 2023

Fatima Mohammed reportedly has led protests against “Zionist professors” and has been an active member of the Students for Justice in Palestine group. Reports said that Fatima has a degree in Regulation and Society with a minor in Common Freedoms Studies.