Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for launching a new “hypersonic ballistic missile” attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s defence systems.

“The missile attack was in support of the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, adding that the attack achieved its goal late Friday night.

“Our missile attacks will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted,” Sarea said, calling on Arabs and Muslims to rescue the Palestinian people in Gaza, provide food and break the blockade.

The Israeli Defence Forces said on social media earlier, on Friday night, that its defence systems intercepted the missile that triggered sirens across Israel and temporarily halted air traffic, Xinhua news agency reported.

No casualties were reported.

The Houthi missile attack was the second in 48 hours after a missile attack by the Houthis on Wednesday night, which was also reportedly intercepted. It was also the seventh missile fired by the Houthis toward Israel this month.

The repeated missile attacks from Yemen effectively imposed a partial air embargo over Israel’s airspace and caused international airlines to delay flights to or from Israel.

Houthi forces have fired dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, citing solidarity with the Palestinians. Most of the projectiles have been intercepted or have missed their targets. In response, Israel has carried out a series of strikes on ports and other infrastructure in Yemen.

In a similar incident on Monday, the United Kingdom reported that at least four crew members from the Liberia-flagged ship Eternity-C were killed in Red Sea attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group last week, with several others still missing.