Yemen’s Houthis claim three attacks on ships in Arabian, Red Sea

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said in a statement that it carried out three attacks targeting three ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, as well as in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, we carried out three military operations as part of the continuation of imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy. The first operation targeted the ship SC Montreal in the Arabian Sea with two drones, and the hit was accurate,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Monday.

“The second operation targeted the ship Maersk Kowloon in the Arabian Sea using a cruise missile,” he said, adding “the third operation targeted the ship Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with several ballistic missiles, and the hits were accurate.”

“These operations will not stop until the (Israeli) aggression stops, the siege of the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops,” Sarea said, vowing to launch more attacks.

The Houthi group has controlled much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, since the Yemeni civil war began in late 2014.

Since November of last year, the Houthis have conducted rocket and drone attacks on Israel and disrupted “Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023.