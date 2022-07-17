Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis refuse to extend the truce in Yemen

The Iranian-backed Houthi group announced on Saturday evening, its refusal to extend the UN truce in Yemen, which expires on August 2, Saba News Agency reported.

The Houthi militia, which has never stopped violating the truce, claimed in a statement issued by the the Houthi Supreme Political Council, regarding US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, that “the UN truce represented a shocking and disappointing experience that cannot be repeated in the future.”

The statement read that the countries are “talking about understandings about extending the ongoing truce in the country.”

It was not possible to obtain immediate comment from the Yemeni government or the Saudi-led coalition in this regard.

On Friday, July 15, US President Joe Biden announced that understandings had been reached with the Saudi side to extend the truce in Yemen.

The opening of roads in Taiz is among the humanitarian provisions of the ongoing UN truce in Yemen, which was announced on April 2, 2022, for a period of two months, and was extended for an additional two months upon its expiry.

The truce includes a ceasefire, in addition to allowing oil derivatives to enter the port of Hodeidah, inaugurating two weekly commercial flights from Sanaa airport, in addition to opening roads in Taiz and other governorates. All of these items have been implemented except for the last one.

Yemen is witnessing an ongoing war between forces loyal to the legitimate government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled governorates, including Sanaa, since September 2014.