Yo Yo Honey Singh talks about Islam, Prophet Muhammad, fans react

Mumbai: Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of India’s most popular rappers and singers, has captivated global audiences with chart-topping hits like Brown Rang, High Heels, Blue Eyes, Love Dose, and Desi Kalakaar. Once hailed as Bollywood’s highest-paid music artist, Honey Singh also made his mark in cinema with roles in films like The Xpose, Zorawar, Mirza: The Untold Story, and Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Honey Singh opened up about his life before and after fame, his childhood, and the health challenges he faced. The interview has garnered significant attention, particularly a segment where the artist spoke about his introduction to Islam and his spiritual journey.

Revealing how he became an atheist at the age of 13 and later explored various religions, Honey Singh shared, “Jab mein Punjab mein tha, meri introduction hui Islam se, tha mein tab bhi athiest. Kuch santo se mujhe Musa alaihis-salam Prophet Moses, Sallahualiwasalam Prophet Mohammed in sabke baare mein pata chala. Isa alaihis salam ka role Quran mein kya hai, Islam mein kya hai. Sunta tha mein, bada alag sa mahol hota tha jab un saaeyon k saath baith tha mein. (When I was in Punjab, I was introduced to Islam, though I was an atheist at the time. Through some saints, I learned about Musa alaihis-salam Prophet Moses, Sallahualiwasalam Prophet Mohammed, and the role of Isa alaihis salam in the Quran and Islam. I used to listen and it created a very different atmosphere when I sat with those saints).”

He continued, “Tab Honey Singh tha nahi mein, mashoor tha nahi. Aap believe nahi karenge, jab mera waqt aaya 2011, 2012 mein, mujhe shohrat mili, toh actually mujhe tab upar waale ka shukrana adah karna chahiye tha. Uske bajaaye mein glorify karne laga, satanic powers ko. Wahan se mera dimaag kharab, zindagi kharab sab kharab. (This was before I became Honey Singh, before I was famous. You won’t believe it, but when my time came in 2011-2012, and I gained fame, I should have been grateful to the Almighty. Instead, I began glorifying satanic powers. That’s when my mind started to deteriorate, and my life took a downward turn).”

This heartfelt statements have struck a chord with fans, with a particular clip from the interview making rounds on Instagram. Viewers are praising Honey Singh for the respect and reverence with which he spoke about Islam.

One user commented, “The way he mentioned prophets is amazing with respect.” Another added, “How respectfully he talks about Islam…! Bravo.” A third wrote, “Bhai Tu Aise he Favourite nahi hai mera .”

After a brief hiatus from the music industry, Honey Singh made a comeback in 2023 with his release Kalaastar, an extension of his previous hit Desi Kalakaar.