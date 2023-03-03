Yoga soon to be introduce in major universities in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is looking to sign several agreements with major universities and regions to support the practice of yoga in the coming months as it continues to support sports that have achieved historical achievements in the past, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This was revealed by Saudi Yoga Committee President Nouf Al-Marwaai during a forum titled— “The Role of University Sports in Supporting the Homeland’s Sport”, which was organized by the Sports Federation of Saudi Universities in Riyadh on Tuesday, February 28.

#صباح_السعودية | بتنظيم من الاتحاد الرياضي للجامعات السعودية؛ لقاء بعنوان "دور الرياضة الجامعية في دعم رياضة الوطن" بـ #الرياض. #قناة_السعودية pic.twitter.com/6aUIRCTu9e — صباح السعودية🇸🇦 (@SabahAlsaudiah) February 28, 2023

Nouf Al-Marwaai stressed the importance of introducing yoga asana in the system of university games.

She added that the committee aims to discover the talents of distinguished players in all kinds of yoga sports in general and yogaasana, to support them to participate in local and international tournaments.

Also Read Saudi Arabia hosts first yoga festival in the kingdom

Al-Marwaai called for the practice of yoga to become a sustainable activity in universities, whether it is practising yoga for health and wellness, hatha yoga and its styles, or yogasana.

“Yoga gives its practitioners many health benefits (for) both physical and mental well-being,” she said, adding that “One of the most important pillars of achieving Vision 2030 is to enhance participation in sports activities, and to achieve sports excellence locally, continentally, and internationally.”

خطة #سعودية 🇸🇦❤️ لتوقيع اتفاقيات مع كبرى جامعات المملكة لدعم ممارسة "رياضة اليوغا" بمنظومة الألعاب الجامعية خلال الشهور القادمة 😍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iHOmBkXoeW — ‏أول سعوديـ/ـة | First🥇Saudi (@First1Saudi) March 1, 2023

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom.

On March 9, 2022, an introductory lecture was held that highlighted the cooperation between the SYC (Saudi Yoga Committee) and the Saudi School Sports Federation.

Nouf Marwaai is the first Saudi Yogacharya. Marwaai is also the founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation, which was established in 2010. It was the first yoga organization in the Gulf region.