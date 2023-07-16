Yogi Adityanath gets death threat on Twitter, probe underway

Monitoring team of cyber-crime police station registered a case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th July 2023 9:55 am IST
Yogi govt to present its largest-ever budget
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat on the social media.

BookMyMBBS

The monitoring team of cyber-crime police station, which keeps an eye on social media posts involving political figures, government and ministers, registered a case on Saturday evening and started investigation.

In the FIR, constable Rajesh Tiwari said that he came across a tweet which used abusive language against the Chief Minister and issued death threats to him.

MS Education Academy

“A Twitter post from the handle of advocate Kalpna Srivastava said that a user (khalid qureshi@rock Qureshi) made unsavoury remarks against the CM and threatened to kill him.

“The woman advocate also stated that the user had also deleted some of him abusive posts,” Tiwari said.

SHO, Cyber Cell, Mohammed Muslim Khan said, “An FIR under sections 504 (intentional insult), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 505 (circulating statements in public causing alarm) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered.

Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th July 2023 9:55 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button