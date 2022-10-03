Yogi Adityanath performs Ashtami puja in Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed a puja of Maa Bhagwati’ on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Adityanath, who is here since Sunday evening, performed the puja of Mata Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Bhagwati, and in the evening performed the puja of ninth form of the goddess, Ma Siddhidatri, at Durga temple on the first floor of the Gorakhnath temple, a senior official said.

During both pujas, Adityanath wished for the wellbeing, peace and prosperity of the people, he added.