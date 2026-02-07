Hyderabad: Imran Khan recently shared his thoughts on the stardom of Bollywood‘s three biggest stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. In an interview with Showsha, Imran discussed how age naturally changes the roles that actors play and how the younger generation connects differently with performers of their own age.

The Changing Nature of Stardom

Imran acknowledged that the Khans have ruled Bollywood for over 30 years, creating a legacy that is hard to match. However, he pointed out that as actors grow older, they eventually “age out” of playing leading roles. Imran said, “There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles.” All three Khans are now in their 60s, which marks a natural transition in their careers.

Imran Khan (Instagram)

According to Imran Khan, cinema is about relatability. He explained that viewers tend to connect with characters closer to their own age and life experiences. “The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man,” he noted. While audiences once adored the Khans for their charm and star power, today’s younger audience connects with characters who reflect their own life stage.

Recent Box Office Trends

In recent years, the Khans have faced mixed results at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan made a strong return with Pathaan and Jawan, but Dunki didn’t perform as well. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed, although Sitaare Zameen Par was praised for its supporting cast. Salman Khan has faced struggles with his films, with Tiger 3 being a rare exception.

Imran Khan’s Return to Acting

As for Imran, he is also preparing for a comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, a romantic comedy. He reflected on the changing dynamics in Bollywood, suggesting that while the Khans’ legacy is unparalleled, it might be time for them to take on roles that are more age-appropriate and connect with younger audiences.