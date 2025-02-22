‘You had one job’: Internet reacts to Indian national anthem played at ENG vs AUS match

The Champions Trophy 2025 has got social media buzzing, this time not with scores or player’s performance but because of a major blunder where the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan ahead of the Australia vs England Group B match on Saturday, February 22.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced major embarrassment after a snippet of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was played in place of the Australian anthem. The slip-up caused a roaring reaction from the crowd present even though the song only lasted a couple of seconds.

People are wondering how the anthem even made it to their playlist especially considering that India will play all their matches in Dubai following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) refusal to play in Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between the two countries.

“It’s more hilarious because Team India is playing their respective matches of the tournament in Dubai instead of Pakistan due to conflict within the nations. So the organizers in Pakistan had no point even keeping the anthem in their “To be played” playlist” said one Reddit user pointing out the absurdity of the slip-up.

On Instagram people are having the time of their lives trolling the organizers saying “Default setting on hogayi” (they turned to the default setting) “Bajane wala indian hoga”(the person playing it must be Indian).

“Jis hisaab se Indians UK me badh rahe hai kuch din baad yahi official national anthem ban jayega wahan ka” said another user although the anthem that was skipped was Australia’s.

This is not the first controversy surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025, a few days ago the PCB received backlash after the Indian flag was missing from the Karachi National Stadium ahead of the championship. Although it was later seen hoisted with the other flags before the first match on February 19th.

Pakistan and India are set to compete against each other a day after this blunder, on Sunday, February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium.