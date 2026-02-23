Young Telangana couple die days apart under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: In a distressing case, a Telangana young married couple in love died, with the husband allegedly falling from the stairs and the wife reportedly taking her life by self-immolation.

Kambala Naresh, 30, a Singareni worker from Godavarikhani, and his wife, 29-year-old Lingampalli Mamatha from Gollapalli village of Mancherial district, had a love marriage and resided in Ganganagar locality.

As per reports, Mamatha was harassed for dowry by her in-laws. To settle the matter, her brother, Mahesh, gave Rs 1 lakh.

But that was not enough, and Naresh’s parents continued harassing Mamatha for more. On February 15, she left for her relatives’ house in Naspur Colony in Mancherial.

The following day, she received a call from her landlord informing her that her husband had allegedly fallen from the stairs and was comatose. Hearing this, Mamatha immediately rushed to Godavarikhani to be beside her husband.

Initially, Naresh was admitted to the Singareni Hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

His parents held Mamatha responsible for their son’s condition. Unable to bear the harassment anymore, the grief-and-guilt-ridden woman went to a railway track near Teegalaguttapally and allegedly took her life by setting herself on fire on February 17.

Based on her father’s complaint, a case has been registered against Naresh and his parents.

However, Naresh died three days later, on Sunday.

There are no visible signs of injuries on Naresh’s body. Police have shifted the body to Godavarikhani for further investigation. Based on Naresh’s father’s complaint, a counter case was registered.

Further investigations are on.