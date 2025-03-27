‘Your power supply will be cut..’ New scam targets Hyderabad residents

Hyderabad: A new scam is targeting electricity consumers in Hyderabad, with scammers sending fake messages claiming their power supply will be disconnected due to an unpaid bill.

A typical scam message reads, “Dear sir, your power supply will be cut today after 7:30 PM due to last month’s bill not being updated. Call immediately on WhatsApp number.”

How does the scam work?

Once a consumer calls the given number, the fraudsters request debit or credit card details, claiming they need to process the payment. In some cases, victims are sent fake payment links, tricking them into entering banking credentials, which results in unauthorized withdrawals.

In this regard, it is to be noted that Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) does not send messages from personal mobile numbers. Official messages always include the department name, USC/service number, consumer name, and bill amount.



