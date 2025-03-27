‘Your power supply will be cut..’ New scam targets Hyderabad residents

In this regard, it is to be noted that TGSPDCL does not send messages from personal mobile numbers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th March 2025 6:45 pm IST
'Your power supply will be cut..' New scam targets Hyderabad residents
AI generated representational image

Hyderabad: A new scam is targeting electricity consumers in Hyderabad, with scammers sending fake messages claiming their power supply will be disconnected due to an unpaid bill.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A typical scam message reads, “Dear sir, your power supply will be cut today after 7:30 PM due to last month’s bill not being updated. Call immediately on WhatsApp number.”

How does the scam work?

Once a consumer calls the given number, the fraudsters request debit or credit card details, claiming they need to process the payment. In some cases, victims are sent fake payment links, tricking them into entering banking credentials, which results in unauthorized withdrawals.

MS Creative School
Also Read
No power supply in some areas of Hyderabad on Saturday

In this regard, it is to be noted that Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) does not send messages from personal mobile numbers. Official messages always include the department name, USC/service number, consumer name, and bill amount.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th March 2025 6:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button