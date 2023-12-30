‘You’re wasting time… KYC not needed’: Owaisi tells Praja Palana applicants

Hyderabad: While inspecting Praja Palana centers around the city, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday, December 30, that KYC was not required to avail the subsidised gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme.
A video shared by the AIMIM corporator shows Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP is seen interacting with locals who had queued up to fill Praja Palana application forms.
“You need to attach receipts of the LPG purchases to get the amount reimbursed. There is no use waiting here in the queue. There is no need to submit your KYC (Know Your Customer) details here,” he said while interacting with locals.
The server is down and you are wasting your time here, he added.
Later the AIMIM chief was seen distributing the Praja Palana application forms among locals.
Confusion over Praja Palana forms
The Praja Palana application form is required to avail all benefits under the six guarantees promised by the newly-elected Congress government.
However, since its start, there has been lot of confusion and several complaints over the scheme. Reports of several individuals, including xerox shop owners, cashing on to the high demand of forms are widespread. The situation has led to exploitation and manipulation of the applicants.
Earlier in the day, chief minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to take strict action against such indivuduals.
The forms are available for free at ward offices, Tehsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center between December 28 and January 6, 2024. Locals can avail Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha scheme benefits through a single form.
Six guarantees
- Under Mahalaxmi, every woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month, and a cooking gas cylinder will be supplied for Rs 500.
- Every farmer will receive Rs 15,000 per acre annually, and agricultural laborers will get Rs 12,000 annually under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee.
- Under Indiramma Indlu, the homeless will receive financial assistance for house construction. Families of Telangana martyrs and those who participated in the Telangana movement will be allotted 250 square yard house sites.
- Gruhu Jyothi ensures 200 units of free electricity every month.
- Under Yuva Vikasam, the party promised Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakh each for students and Telangana international schools in all mandals.
- Cheyutha guarantees beneficiaries under various categories, such as old age, widows, single women, will receive Rs 4,000 monthly pension, and handicapped individuals will get Rs 6,000 every month.