‘You’re wasting time… KYC not needed’: Owaisi tells Praja Palana applicants

Hyderabad: While inspecting Praja Palana centers around the city, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday, December 30, that KYC was not required to avail the subsidised gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

A video shared by the AIMIM corporator shows Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP is seen interacting with locals who had queued up to fill Praja Palana application forms.

AIMIM Chief Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab inspected All Praja Palana Centres Across Hyderabad Parliament Constituency. pic.twitter.com/THzocKsUPR — Syed Sohail Quadri (@s_sohailquadri) December 29, 2023

“You need to attach receipts of the LPG purchases to get the amount reimbursed. There is no use waiting here in the queue. There is no need to submit your KYC (Know Your Customer) details here,” he said while interacting with locals.

The server is down and you are wasting your time here, he added.

Later the AIMIM chief was seen distributing the Praja Palana application forms among locals.

Confusion over Praja Palana forms

The Praja Palana application form is required to avail all benefits under the six guarantees promised by the newly-elected Congress government.

However, since its start, there has been lot of confusion and several complaints over the scheme. Reports of several individuals, including xerox shop owners, cashing on to the high demand of forms are widespread. The situation has led to exploitation and manipulation of the applicants.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to take strict action against such indivuduals.

The forms are available for free at ward offices, Tehsil offices, and the nearest Praja Palana center between December 28 and January 6, 2024. Locals can avail Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu, and Cheyutha scheme benefits through a single form.

Six guarantees