Youth nabbed for insulting saffron flag in Delhi

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2023 7:44 pm IST
New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth was apprehended in North-East Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area for allegedly insulting a saffron flag near a mosque, the police said on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was filmed on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The police said that the accused, who has been identified as Falz Alam, along with two juveniles made the video near the Moula Baksh mosque after morning prayers.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East), Joy Tirkey, an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the Jyoti Nagar police station.

“Faiz Alam along with his two minor friends had made the video at about 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday. His phone has been seized. The role of both the minor boys is being ascertained,” the DCP said.

