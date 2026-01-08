Youth protest over job calendar in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar, detained

Hyderabad: For a second day in a row, unemployed youth took to the streets over the pending job calendar notifications promised by the ruling Congress government in Telangana.

A scuffle broke out between the protestors and the police at Ashok Nagar on Thursday, January 8, after which many of them were detained. Around 10 people were arrested as a preventative measure and are currently in custody, the Chikkadapally Police told Siasat.com.

The Congress government had released a job calendar as part of an election promise in August 2024, promising 2 lakh jobs. However, since then, no recruitment notifications have been released, leaving the youth in a lurch.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister Harish Rao condemned the police action on the protesting youth and asked for their immediate release. He also accused the Congress of “creating false propaganda” that 60,000 jobs were given to the youth.

“The Congress government has a history of anarchy in which police lathi charges were carried out in libraries. The Congress government has an inhuman rule that has broken the backs of students and unemployed people. The flames of protest burning in the hearts of unemployed people cannot be extinguished with restrictions and bans. Revanth Reddy must answer every unemployed person injured today,” he stated in a post on X.

He warned that BRS would not stand idle if the unemployed people were subjected to lock-up violence and threats.

K Kavitha, former BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president, also showed solidarity with the protesters, criticising their arrests and calling the move “despicable.”

“Congress deceived and betrayed the unemployed by convincing them that if Congress wins, it would provide 200,000 jobs in the first year itself. Even after coming to power and crossing two years, it has not provided more than 20,000 new jobs.. The job calendar should be announced immediately.. Notifications should be issued accordingly.. The arrested unemployed should be released immediately,” she said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, January 7, unemployed youth had blocked traffic at the Dilshuknagar Metro Station, carrying banners and raising slogans such as, “We do not want Congress rule,” “We want justice” and “Job calendar announced in the Assembly has to be released immediately.”