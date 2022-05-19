YouTube now highlights most replayed parts of videos

San Francisco: Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube will now highlight the “most replayed” parts of videos in its web player and mobile apps to let users skip the boring parts.

The feature was previously available as an experiment for YouTube Premium subscribers but is launching for all users, reports The Verge.

With the new feature, users will be able to identify the most popular parts of a video from a graph that appears behind its progress bar.

Also Read 3 senior Twitter employees quit amid Musk-Agrawal slugfest

“If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments,” the company was quoted as saying by the website.

The company has announced the feature as part of a package of updates that essentially work to splice up longer videos into more manageable and accessible chunks.

These include a new way to loop parts of videos that launched last year but had not formally been announced and an upcoming test for Premium subscribers that will let users “seek to the exact moment in a video that you want to watch”.