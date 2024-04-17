YouTuber Abhradeep Saha aka Angry Rantman dies at 27

Mumbai: Tragic news has struck the online community as popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, widely known as Angry Rantman, is no more. He sadly passed away at the young age of 27. His sudden demise reportedly occurred on the night of April 16 and has left his family members and fans reeling in shock and disbelief.

Abhradeep started his YouTube channel on August 18th, 2017. His first video was called “Why I Will Not Watch Annabelle Movie!!!!!!” In it, he explained that he was too scared to see any more horror films after watching The Conjuring.

Angry Rantman has been in the hospital since having a major operation last month, according to recent community posts on his official YouTube channel. Update was posted three days ago, saying: “He is in a really critical situation with life saving support System, Pray for a Faster Recovery. Your Faithfully Soumyadeep Saha”