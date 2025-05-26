YouTuber accuses ANI of extortion over copyright strikes

YouTuber Mohak Mangal has accused news agency ANI (Asian News International) of using YouTube’s copyright tools to extort money from digital creators.
Mohak, who creates current affairs videos and has millions of followers, claims that ANI asked him to pay Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh annually to settle copyright strikes on his videos. He also says the news agency later demanded Rs 48 lakh plus GST to reverse a strike and restore access to his channel, calling it “extortion” and “blackmail.”
In a 10-minute exposé video, Mohak shared email and phone call records as proof. He argues that using short video clips, under 10 seconds, is protected under YouTube’s fair use policy, which allows limited use for things like news, education, and commentary.
Other digital creators speak out
Mohak is not alone. Another YouTuber, Paurush Sharma, also claims ANI sent him two copyright strikes and asked for money or a subscription, warning that his channel could be removed if he did not comply.
Neither ANI nor YouTube India have issued public statements in response to the allegations at the time of publishing.
YouTube’s copyright policy
YouTube gives copyright holders the power to issue strikes if they believe someone has used their content without permission. If a channel receives three strikes, YouTube can terminate the channel and delete all its videos.
While YouTube recognises fair use, where digital creators can use parts of copyrighted content for things like criticism, news, or education, the platform does not clearly define how much content can be used. This leaves a grey area that can be exploited by copyright holders.
Public outrage on social media
The allegations against ANI have triggered strong reactions online. Many users called on the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, YouTube, and Google to step in. Some expressed their anger through memes, while others demanded better protection for creators against copyright misuse.
Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale wrote a letter to YouTube India asking them for an explanation of such cases of copyright strikes on independent content creators. Sharing on X, the MP said it was a “brazen disregard of the freedom of the press.”