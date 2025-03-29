YouTuber and journalist Shankar accused of rape, arrested

Hyderabad: YouTuber and journalist Shankar, who works for the Telugu news channel News Line, was arrested in Hyderabad on March 29. He was arrested on a complaint lodged by a woman who accused him of rape, alleging that he had tricked her into thinking that they would get married.

The Amberpet police have filed a case against him under several sections of the law.

Shankar has been an influential Telugu journalist, and his channel frequently criticizes the government and their policies.

He has acquired a large following on his channel due to his investigative journalism and analysis of social matters. Yet this latest arrest joins the list of controversies against him, as he has also encountered legal trouble and allegations over his outspoken stance before.

Senior journalist Revathi Pogadadanda was taken into custody by Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Police on March 12 for posting a video that defamed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The video showed a farmer complaining of suffering at the hands of the Congress government and was described as derogatory by the government. Revathi, who is the managing director of the web-based news channel Pulse News, and her fellow journalist Thanvi Yadav were booked for several charges including defamation and promoting social unrest.

These incidents have triggered debate regarding press freedom and the handling of journalists in Telangana and India, especially those who confront government authority.