YouTuber gets Karnataka Police notice over Rahul Gandhi video

Action came on the complaint of one B K Bopanna, who filed it at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru on June 15.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Noida: A Noida-based YouTuber was on Thursday issued a notice here by the Karnataka Police to join its probe over a video he shot with reference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in it.

“The video, titled ‘Rahul trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap’ allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between communities,” the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti reads.

The action came on the complaint of one B K Bopanna, who filed it at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru on June 15.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity), according to the notice.

Police have directed Bharti to appear before the investigating officer at the High Grounds Police Station at 11 am within seven days of receiving the notice.

A local police officer told PTI that the Karnataka Police team had landed at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 here around 1 pm.

“Our team also reached the house soon and the Karnataka Police left after serving the notice. Usually it’s a procedure that any visiting police team informs their local counterparts but that did not happen in this case,” the officer said.

