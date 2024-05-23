YouTuber Zayn Saifi confirmed to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Rumours are rife that Anil Kapoor might replace Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 3:30 pm IST
YouTuber Zayn Saifi confirmed to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?
Bigg Boss OTT 3 rumoured contestant Zayn Saifi (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The show was officially announced on Jio Cinemas on Wednesday after months of speculation about its return. The upcoming season is set to release this June, though the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. Rumours are rife that Anil Kapoor might replace Salman Khan as the host for upcoming season.

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out which celebrity contestants will join BB OTT 3. Names like Adnaan Shaikh, Delbar Aarya, and Pankit Thakker have been circulating online.

Now, there’s even more excitement as one big name has emerged.

MS Education Academy

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Sources close to the show suggest that one of India’s biggest YouTubers, Zayn Saifi, has been approached to join Bigg Boss OTT 3. Zayn has 33.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Round2Hell’ and 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

It is said that Zayn is interested in participating in the show and is currently discussing monetary and remuneration details. If all goes well, he might soon be joining the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Do you want to see Zayn Saifi in him in the show? Comment below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd May 2024 3:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button