YouTuber Zayn Saifi confirmed to enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The show was officially announced on Jio Cinemas on Wednesday after months of speculation about its return. The upcoming season is set to release this June, though the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. Rumours are rife that Anil Kapoor might replace Salman Khan as the host for upcoming season.

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out which celebrity contestants will join BB OTT 3. Names like Adnaan Shaikh, Delbar Aarya, and Pankit Thakker have been circulating online.

Now, there’s even more excitement as one big name has emerged.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Sources close to the show suggest that one of India’s biggest YouTubers, Zayn Saifi, has been approached to join Bigg Boss OTT 3. Zayn has 33.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘Round2Hell’ and 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

It is said that Zayn is interested in participating in the show and is currently discussing monetary and remuneration details. If all goes well, he might soon be joining the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Do you want to see Zayn Saifi in him in the show? Comment below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.