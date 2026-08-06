YouTubers enter Saurav Das’ residence in Delhi, complaint filed

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday, August 5, alleged that a group of YouTubers and mediapersons entered his residence and filmed its interiors, prompting him to appeal to the Delhi Police, and said the incident poses a serious security threat to his family.

Das, who said he was in Maharashtra attending the two-day meeting of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleged in posts on X that 15-20 people reached his residence on Wednesday morning, while some had been stationed outside since the previous night.

Independent digital media platform The Pamphlet shared a video on its social media handles from outside Das’ residence in Delhi’s GK-1 residential neighbourhood. The reporter questioned how Das could afford a high-rent house in an upscale locality as a student.

“The question remains, where did an ordinary student get so much money? He comes from a middle-class family and does not have significant financial support from his parents. Questions are being raised about the source of funding for the CJP protests,” the reporter is heard saying.

They moved past the gate and peeked through the window of the house, noting that the house appears empty.

EXCLUSIVE ON THE PAMPHLET 🚨: @SauravDassss ’ landlord Anand lives in Australia. He pays Rs 12 lakh rent for his posh and lavish home in GK1 in Delhi. Watch the ‘house tour’ on The Pamphlet pic.twitter.com/fRmoMK3Atp — The Pamphlet (@Pamphlet_in) August 5, 2026

“Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family,” he said.

Warning of possible consequences, Das said, “If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible.

In a subsequent post, he claimed that the videos had “activated goons” and created a “grave security threat for everyone living in the house.”

🚨#Important



I have filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police against those who unlawfully entered my residence in my absence, seeking charges of criminal house-trespass, criminal intimidation, defamation, and criminal conspiracy.



Such acts of intimidation will neither… pic.twitter.com/kW9XmLzZaf — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 5, 2026

TMC raises issue in Rajya Sabha

The matter also found a mention in Parliament, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying it had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Sharing a video of the proceedings on X, TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said the party had taken up the issue in the House through MP Rajeev Kumar. Das replied to the post, thanking O’Brien for the intervention.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also reacted by reposting Das’s post on X and writing: “This is the real face of Modi ji.”

The CJP launched its agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20, demanding the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leak and compensation for affected students.

The over-month-long protest, which also saw hunger strikes and nationwide demonstrations, ended after Pradhan resigned on July 25 and the Centre gave assurances on several of the protesters’ demands. The outfit is currently holding a two-day national convention in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to decide its future course.