YRF Music drops extended album of ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Wednesday announced the release of an extended music album for “Saiyaara” featuring two new songs and a set of original soundtrack instrumentals.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, “Saiyaara” has turned out to be one of the highest grossing love stories in Indian cinema, earning over Rs 560 crore at the box office.

The movie, which released in theatres in July, introduced newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as its lead pair.

The soundtrack, which has garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, has emerged as a defining musical success of 2025.

According to YRF, it has topped charts on Gaana, JioSaavn, Amazon Music and Apple Music, with five tracks featuring in Spotify’s Top 50 list.

On YouTube, songs from the film continue to trend globally, while Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have amplified its reach among younger audiences.

The title track “Saiyaara”, crooned by singer Faheem Abdullah, alone has crossed 175 million streams on Spotify, hit the No 1 spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global charts, and ranked in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200, according to a press release.

The newly released extended album includes two additional tracks — “Barbaad (Rock Version)” and “Saath Tu Chal Humsafar” — along with 16 OST instrumentals and the original seven songs that have already become popular.

“YRF has been a pioneer of original music and stories that continue to define eras. ‘Saiyaara’ is one such shining result of this original creation, which proves that original Indian music can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s biggest albums. Its global success shows us that audiences everywhere crave authenticity, and YRF Music is proud to deliver that consistently.

“With one of the most enviable music catalogues in Indian cinema, YRF Music has built a legacy that resonates across time and technology,” Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, YRF, said in a statement.

The “Saiyaara Extended Album” is now available on all major music streaming platforms.