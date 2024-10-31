YRF’s spy universe expands with Hrithik’s cameo in Alia’s Alpha

Mumbai: Yash Raj Films (YRF) is expanding its Spy Universe with an exciting new movie, Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Directed by Rahul Rawail, Alpha is YRF’s first all-female-led spy film, joining the hit universe that includes Pathaan, War, and the Tiger series. Adding more excitement, Hrithik Roshan will return as Kabir, his character from War, for a special cameo.

Hrithik Roshan’s Role as Mentor Kabir

Hrithik Roshan will appear as Kabir, a mentor to Alia and Sharvari’s characters. He’ll start filming his scenes on November 9, after preparing for three days. Kabir’s cameo is designed by Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail, showing him as a guide to the new spies. Fans can look forward to thrilling action sequences, with Kabir bringing his intense style to the story.

Spy Universe’s Next Chapter with Alpha and War 2

Besides Alpha, YRF is also working on War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Hrithik Roshan. War 2 is set to release on Independence Day 2025, while Alpha will follow in December 2025. Kabir’s appearance in Alpha shows YRF’s plan to create a connected storyline across its spy films, keeping fans excited with familiar faces and crossover characters.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Lead a New Spy Duo

Alpha introduces Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the Spy Universe’s first female leads. Known for her range, Alia is expected to bring depth to her role, while Sharvari, an emerging talent, adds fresh energy. With Kabir as their mentor, this new trio promises intense action and a strong storyline.

Scheduled for December 2025, Alpha is set to be a thrilling addition to the Spy Universe. Hrithik’s cameo links War and Alpha, adding continuity to YRF’s interconnected films. With action-packed sequences, a new spy duo, and Kabir’s return, Alpha is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, while YRF’s Spy Universe continues to grow and connect with every new film.