YS Sharmila prevented from leaving home; under house arrest

“You (KCR) are imposing Section 144 in residential areas so that there is no protest and we don’t go against the government. There is no democracy in Telangana,” Sharmila ANI.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 17th March 2023 3:37 pm IST
YS Sharmila under house arrest, prevented from leaving her house. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila on Friday was prevented from leaving her residence to protest at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over the alleged paper leak.

She accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of imposing section 144 in residential areas to curb protests that are not in his favour.

“You (KCR) are imposing Section 144 in residential areas so that there is no protest and we don’t go against the government. There is no democracy in Telangana,” said Sharmila.

Demanding further enquiry stating that the SIT probe itself is not enough, she went on to allege that the TSPSC board is involved in the assistant engineer (civil) recruitment exam leak case.

“We demand an enquiry by the CBI and sitting judges otherwise truth won’t come out,” she said.

Sharmila was detained by Delhi police on Tuesday while she was protesting against KCR over alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari River in Telangana.

Sharmila also held a ‘silent protest’ in Hyderabad over crime against women in the state which was disrupted by the police citing violation of rules. they later shifted Sharmila to her residence.

