YSRCP contests remarks by Vijaysai Reddy against Jagan Mohan

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly countered former parliamentarian V Vijaysai Reddy’s recent remarks against party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The party described the comments as politically motivated and said it is aimed at tarnishing Jagan’s image while distracting public attention from the challenges facing the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP Central Office, YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Vijaysai Reddy had resigned from the party two years ago citing personal reasons, and Jagan had never spoken ill of leaders who chose to leave. He explained that the party had initially avoided responding to Sai Reddy’s comments to deny him publicity, but prolonged silence risked creating an impression that his allegations were credible.

Rejecting Sai Reddy’s claims on religious conversions, Sajjala asserted that Jagan and the YSR family had always respected all faiths. He quipped that if Jagan had any intent to convert people, Sai Reddy himself, who had been closely associated with the family for decades, would have been the first to undergo such a change.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

He also dismissed allegations of a “coterie” controlling the party, stressing that Jagan is the sole leader and all others, including himself and Sai Reddy, were party workers entrusted with responsibilities.

Highlighting Vijaysai Reddy’s prominence within YSRCP, Sajjala recalled that he was given two Rajya Sabha terms, served as Parliamentary Party leader, National General Secretary, and held several key roles. He questioned how someone who enjoyed such exceptional importance could now claim marginalisation.

Sajjala emphasised that YSRCP has always functioned through teamwork under Jagan’s leadership and remains organisationally strong despite the 2024 electoral setback, prepared to face any upcoming local body or general elections. He noted that Jagan respected Sai Reddy for standing by him during difficult times, but mistaking that goodwill for personal political stature was misguided.

He argued that criticism aimed at securing media attention or launching a new political venture would not diminish the credibility of YSRCP or Jagan’s standing.

Urging party leaders to refrain from further responses, Sajjala said YSRCP must stay focused on people’s issues rather than being drawn into deliberate political diversions.