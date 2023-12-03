YSRCP cuts ties with NRI accused of human trafficking in US

The Ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has disassociated itself from a human trafficking case that has been busted in Missouri, the United States of America.

Three people, all natives of Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the US police on charges of abusing, assaulting and enslaving a 20-year-old Telugu student.

Opposition parties in AP have alleged that all the three arrested are YSRCP leaders. However, the YSRCP released a statement on Saturday stating that NRI Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy, who is accused in the case has no connection with the party.

Also Read Chandrababu desperate for alliance as he fears defeat, says YSRCP

“YSRCP strongly condemns this incident. The crime committed by Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy is personal. The law will take its course,” the statement clarified.

On the other hand, the AP government representative in North America P Ratnakar has also denied the allegations.

“Criticising our party and the government is the strategy of the Telugu Desam Party to defame the YSRCP government. (We are) a law-abiding party. Law will deal with whoever the accused is. If the crime is proved, those involved will be punished,” asserted Ratnakar.

He further went on to ask, “Does TDP take responsibility for the crimes committed by its party activists and fans in their personal lives?”

Andhra Pradesh NRI Medical Affairs adviser, Dr Vasudeva Reddy clarified that Sattaru Venkatesh Reddy, facing charges in the US, has no connection to the YSRCP.

He remarked that wherever such incidents get uncovered globally, certain channels, along with the Telugu Desam Party, attempt to associate unrelated wrongdoings with the YSRCP.