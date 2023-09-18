‘YSRCP incapable of governance’, says Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law

Amaravati: Former chief minister and imprisoned Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani has slammed ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), saying “it is incapable of governance”.

Brahmani, wife of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, took to X to target the YSRCP government. She asked the ruling party not to make a joke of democracy.

“Ex-MD of Siemens clarifies. Teaching the YSRCP business 101. Don’t make a joke of bureaucracy, government bodies, multinationals, the youth & democracy. You’re not just incapable of governance but also moving out to see the truth for yourselves,” she posted while reacting to the clarification by the former MD of Siemens.

Ex-MD of Siemens clarifies. Teaching the @YSRCParty business 101. Don’t make a joke of bureaucracy, government bodies, multinationals, the youth & democracy. You’re not just incapable of governance but also moving out to see the truth for yourselves. #IAmWithBabu #letsSaveJobs https://t.co/RIh0tkpgdn — Brahmani Nara (@brahmaninara) September 17, 2023

Brahmani, who is the executive director of Heritage Foods, a family owned company, stays away from politics but ever since the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam, she has been speaking out to target the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

On September 16, she along with her mother-in-law Bhuvaneswari and Telugu Mahila activists took out a candle rally in Rajahmundry, where Naidu has been lodged in a jail since September 10.

Brahmani told the media that she, like her mother-in-law always remained at home, as a dignified housewife but the undemocratic action of the state government has brought her out on to the streets.

Brahmani, who is daughter of Bhuvaneswari’s brother and popular actor N. Balakrishna, alleged that Naidu was implicated in a false case as elections are round the corner. She said YSRCP was envious of the success of the campaigns taken up by Naidu and Lokesh against the failures of the government.

Making her maiden political statement, the business executive asked if developing skills among the youth was wrong. “Did Mr Naidu commit a mistake by attracting industries and IT companies to Andhra Pradesh,” she asked.