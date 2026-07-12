YSRCP leader arrested from Guntur over remarks on Telangana CM

Hyderabad: A spokesperson of YSRCP was taken into custody from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh by Telangana police on Sunday, July 12, in connection with a case registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by an advocate, Kailash Sajjan, the case was registered against YSRCP Spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav and others at Begum Bazar Police Station on July 10.

The complainant also named Sakshi TV anchor Kommineni Srinivas Rao (KSR) and others for allegedly using derogatory remarks against the Telangana Chief Minister during a televised debate.

Sajjan alleged that he watched the video on a Facebook page in which Nagarjuna Yadav questioned the chief minister’s knowledge of government terminology and compared him with delivery workers.

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“Bharatdeshamlo atyantha darunamaina sangatanallo aa delivery boy mukhyamantri ayyadu tappa” (A delivery boy has become the chief minister; it is the worst circumstance in India)

Anchor KSR did not intervene, states the complaint.

Sajjan contended that the statements were false, defamatory and intended to lower the dignity of the constitutionally elected Chief Minister, hurt the sentiments of the people of Telangana, and create ill-will among sections of society.

Based on the complaint, Begum Bazar police station registered under Sections 192 (wantonly or malignantly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 352 (intentional insults designed to provoke a breach of public peace), 353(1) (making, publishing, or circulating of false information, rumors, or reports) and 353(2) (publishing or circulating rumors with the intent to promote hatred or enmity between different religious, racial, or caste groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has been taken up.

(With inputs from PTI.)