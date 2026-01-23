YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy appears before ED in AP liquor scam probe

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP PV Mithun Reddy on Friday, January 23, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in a money laundering case linked to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor “scam” in Andhra Pradesh that allegedly took place during the previous regime in the state.

The 48-year-old YSRCP parliamentarian from Rajampet was asked to depose at the ED’s zonal office in Hyderabad.

His statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials had said.

He was named as an accused and arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, in July 2025. He is out on bail currently.

Former YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy appeared before the ED here on January 22 in the same case.

Vijayasai Reddy has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the Andhra Pradesh SIT. It has been alleged that illicit funds of the trade were passed through him to former chief minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former chief minister has claimed that the case is a result of a “political conspiracy.”

The federal probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to probe the alleged scam, taking cognisance of the SIT complaint.

Police have so far filed three charge sheets in the case.

The SIT alleged in the charge sheets that Jagan Reddy was one of the recipients of kickbacks averaging Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore per month.

The former chief minister, however, has not been named as an accused in the said prosecution complaints.