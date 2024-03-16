YSRCP releases candidates list for all 25 LS seats, 175 Assembly constituencies

The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2024 2:11 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the ‘samadhi’ (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did so for the Assembly polls.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

