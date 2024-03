Hyderabad: Ahead of elections in Andhra Pradesh videos of an “incentive box”, allegedly sponsored by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the state, surfaced on social media.

The gift box, with the logo of the YSRCP, contained small packets of mixtures, a liquor bottle, a bidi bundle, gutka, playing cards, condoms and Rs 10,000 in cash.

The YSRCP is being accused of attempting to influence voters with these gift boxes ahead of the elections.

