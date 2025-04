Vijayawada: YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

“We will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament,” Gurumurthy told PTI.

The YSRCP, which has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, will voice its opposition as the bill comes up for discussion and subsequent passage on Wednesday.