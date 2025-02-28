Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali reunite for a project, not for Tere Bin 2

Islamabad: Fans of Pakistani dramas have been eagerly waiting for the reunion of their favorite on-screen duo, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali. Ever since Tere Bin 2 was announced, excitement has been at an all-time high, but the lack of updates left fans disappointed.

But here’s some good news! The much-loved YumHaj pair has finally collaborated again, though not for Tere Bin 2, but for a completely different project.

Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali reunite

The duo has come together for renowned designer Maria B’s latest collection, Virasat. Yes, you read that right! Wahaj and Yumna have teamed up for a breathtaking romantic photoshoot, and glimpses from their shoot have already gone viral. Fans can’t stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry as they pose in regal outfits, bringing their magical charm to life once again.

While it’s not Tere Bin 2, fans are overjoyed to see them together for this project.

Wahaj Ali has finally broken the silence on Tere Bin 2, confirming that the sequel is indeed happening. Responding to a fan’s question about its release, he assured, “We are airing it very soon.”

With this exciting update, fans are now counting down the days to see their beloved pair back on screen!