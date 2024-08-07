Yumna Zaidi’s saree look at Tere Bin event leaves Nakuul Mehta smitten

Islamabad: Tere Bin co-stars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have wrapped up their successful USA tour, where they engaged with fans across various states. Organized by Hiba Entertainment, the tour allowed the duo to interact directly with their admirers, answering questions, sharing fun moments, and even recreating iconic scenes from their hit show Tere Bin.

The final event of the tour took place in Washington D.C., where Yumna Zaidi’s stunning outfit captured everyone’s attention. She wore a light peach tissue saree, complemented by exquisite jewelry and a chic bun hairstyle. Her look was so impressive that she shared photos on Instagram, which quickly garnered numerous likes and comments.

One comment that particularly stood out was from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta, who wrote, “Is this allowed?” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. This isn’t the first time Nakuul’s comments on Yumna’s posts have attracted attention, indicating a friendly rapport between the two stars.

Check out the times when Yumna and Nakuul’s Instagram exchanges grabbed attention.

Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in the Pakistani show Gentleman opposite Humayun Saeed.