Hyderabad: It was on December 29, 2023, when fans of Tere Bin were sent into a frenzy after the announcement of its sequel. But ever since that day, there is only silence. No teasers, no BTS, not even a single update from producer Abdullah Kadwani or the team of 7th Sky Entertainment.

Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub, became a sensation across the globe, crossing a whopping 4 billion views on YouTube. The drama originally aired from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, spanning 58 gripping episodes.

Yumna Zaidi reacts to Tere Bin 2 delay

Now, after months of uncertainty, Yumna Zaidi has finally addressed the delay. While attending an event in the USA, she candidly shared: “I think the project was announced too early. It was done in haste, and I believe the delay might be due to both the producers and the actors. That is the true reason for the delay. You can expect it, but I still don’t know anything about it. It is still in development.”

Her statement has stirred mixed emotions, some fans are relieved to hear something at all, while others are frustrated over the continued lack of clarity. Many are now demanding a fresh drama featuring Wahaj and Yumna together if Tere Bin 2 isn’t happening anytime soon.

But there’s a silver lining.

Recently, Wahaj Ali, in during one of his media interactions, said: “Itni mohabbat aur pyaar jo society se mujhe milta hai, usko return karna important hota hai. Usike baare mein sonchta rehta hun, fikarmand rehta hun. Isiliye Tere Bin 2 ka jo script hai uspe zyada mehnat horahi hai.”

This subtle confirmation has rekindled hope in fans’ hearts that Tere Bin 2 is still alive, just taking its time.