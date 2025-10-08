Mumbai: Dancer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, who is currently part of the reality show Rise & Fall, has been making headlines for her explosive statements about her former husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Their marriage and divorce have once again become the talk of the town.

In a recent episode of Rise & Fall, Dhanashree made a shocking claim and said that Chahal had cheated on her just two months into their marriage. The comment sparked massive online debate, drawing reactions from fans and media alike.

Yuzvendra Chahal Hits Back At Dhanashree Verma

Reacting to her statements, Yuzvendra Chahal addressed the issue in a conversation with Hindustan Times, strongly denying all allegations. He said, “I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too.”

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Calling it the last time he would speak about his past, the 35-year-old cricketer added, “Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. The truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai.”

Yuzvendra Chahal further mentioned that he is now focused on his life and cricket career, steering clear of unnecessary controversies.

For the unversed, Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the Covid-19 lockdown. The couple filed for divorce in February 2024, and the Bandra Family Court granted them a mutual consent divorce on March 20, 2025.

Post-separation, reports suggest that Chahal is currently dating content creator RJ Mahvash.