Zaheer Iqbal touches Sonakshi Sinha’s mother’s feet, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood is abuzz with excitement as actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot on June 23. The intimate ceremony will be attended by their close friends and family members only.

On Thursday evening, Sonakshi and Zaheer’s family members gathered at Zaheer’s house for a warm and joyous dinner. Several pictures and videos from the evening have gone viral, capturing the love and happiness shared by the two families. In one particularly touching moment, Zaheer was seen smiling broadly as he posed with his father-in-law-to-be, Shatrughan Sinha.

In a short video clip, Zaheer is also seen showing his respect to Sonakshi’s mother, Poonam Sinha. As Poonam sat in her car, Zaheer approached her, bid her farewell, and touched her feet, a traditional gesture of respect. Despite the family’s warm interactions with the media, bride-to-be Sonakshi, dressed in an elegant off-white outfit, chose not to pose for the photographers.

Veteran actor #ShatrughanSinha poses with his to-be son-in-law #ZaheerIqbal after a family get-together.



Reports suggest that Zaheer and #SonakshiSinha are set to tie the knot on June 23 pic.twitter.com/xCKBx4DNFL — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) June 21, 2024

Sonakshi and Zaheer initially kept their relationship away from the public eye. However, in recent times, they have not shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The couple even celebrated the New Year together, indulging in Sonakshi’s favorite activity – scuba diving.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has been busy with her upcoming projects, while Zaheer Iqbal is also making strides in his career. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple has found time for each other, strengthening their bond and commitment.