Zaheeruddin Ali Khan meets first female commercial pilot of KSA

Jeddah: Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of the Siasat Daily has visited the Jazz Creative Agency office, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He met Yasmeen Mohammed Yousef Almaimani, the first female commercial pilot of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & CEO of Jazz Creative Agency at his office and discuss her achievements as a pilot and as an entrepreneur.

The meeting was attended by Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, Vice-President, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry & Siasat English online Correspondent of K.S.A., Asif Rameez Daudi Columnist, National Media Panelist as Foreign Policy Expert and Political Analyst

Founder and Chairman Indo Arab Helping Hands, Rahma Mohammed Said, Marketing Manager, and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Nasser, CFO of Jazz Creative Agency.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Yasmeen Mohammed Yousef Almaimani and others

Yasmeen Al Maimani is the first woman from Saudi Arabia to become a commercial airline pilot. She received her commercial pilot license from FAA in 2013, which she converted to Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation license and became the first Saudi Arabian commercial airline pilot in 2019.

Saudi women have entered the Saudi aviation sector in various departments such as customer service, air traffic control, air transport, termination of travel procedures, and administrative work beginning last year, and now al-Maimani has paved the way for Saudi women to become commercial pilots.