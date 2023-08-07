Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s demise: KCR, Revanth, and others offer condolences

Hyderabad: Condolences poured in from prominent members of civil society, political leaders, and several well-wishers upon learning of the untimely demise of The Siasat Daily’s managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan on Monday, August 7.

Expressing his condolences, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his untimely demise was “an irreparable loss to Urdu journalism.”

The CM recollected his association with Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and the latter’s role during the Telangana movement.

وزیر اعلی جناب کے چندر شیکھر راؤ نے روزنامہ سیاست اردو کے منیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ کا اظہار کیا۔ وزیراعلی کے سی آر نے ظہیر الدین علی خان کی وفات کو اردو صحافت کے لیے ایک ناقابل تلافی نقصان قرار دیا۔



وزیر اعلی نے ظہیر الدین علی خان کے ساتھ اپنی…

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy expressed shock and called the incident a “great loss to Telangana.”

Revanth Reddy and party leader Feroz Khan visited The Siasat Daily’s office and paid their respects. Theya also expressed condolences to his family.

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy also expressed deep condolences over Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s death.

BRS working president and IT minister K T Rama Rao called his demise “a loss for Urdu journalism.”

“KTR condoled the death of Siyasat Urdu Daily Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan has rendered immeasurable services to the field of Urdu journalism. He said his death is a loss for Urdu journalism. KTR expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan,” the BRS party said in a tweet.

Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali extended condolences and said that Zaheeruddin Ali Khan constantly thought about the country’s progress and stood in the front line during the Telangana statehood movement. He also recalled his contributions in the form of not just journalism, but also through scholarships and study material disbursing to Urdu medium students.

Jana Sena party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan also extended deep condolences over Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s untimely demise. “With his command of Telangana culture and arts, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement,” he stated.

Congress senior leader Shabbir Ali expressed his condolences and called him a “wonderful human being and a great asset for the community.” “My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” he said.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon." I am deeply saddened by the passing of Janab Zaheer Ali Khan. He was a wonderful human being and a great asset for the community. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Telangana BSP chief R S Praveen Kumar also extended deep condolences over Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s demise.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek chief Amjed Ullah Khan called his demise a loss to Muslims and Dalits as he spent his entire life raising his voice for the downtrodden. “Never compromised with the evil, Never bow down in front of the power,” he added.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon."



"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajioon."

Deeply saddened on hearing the news of demise of Muslims & Dalith's lost an asset who spent her entire life raising his voice for the downtrodden, Never compromised with the evil, Never bowdown in front of the power.

BRS Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy and the party’s spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also extended their condeolences.

My Deepest Condolences to Siyasat Urdu Daily Managing Editor – Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s family members.

It is unfortunate that he died due to cardiac arrest while attending the Revolutionary Poet Gaddar’s funeral.



Zaheeruddin Ali Khan has rendered immeasurable services in the… pic.twitter.com/HEcAQqqAWT — Dr Ranjith Reddy – BRS (@DrRanjithReddy) August 7, 2023

Extremely shocked and saddened to know the untimely demise of Janab Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Saheb @zaheer_siasat.



We had an affectionate meeting last night at LB stadium where he came to pay tributes to departed soul of Shri Gaddaranna.



He was a through gentleman with humility,… pic.twitter.com/kRK5SQeQYA — Prof Dasoju Srravan (@sravandasoju) August 7, 2023

Telangana Today editor K Srinivas Reddy said, “Sad to learn about the demise of a good friend @zaheer_siasat. An affable man, he always smiled and was an out-and-out gentleman,” he tweeted.

Sad to learn about the demise of a good friend. An affable man, he always smiled and was an out-and-out gentleman.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest during poet-activist Gaddar’s funeral procession in Alwal on Monday, August 7. He was 63.