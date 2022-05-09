Zardari blasts Imran Khan for ‘attacking’ state institutions

Islamabad: Former Pakistan President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday lashed out at ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for “attacking the state institutions” after being ousted from power through a no-confidence vote, media reports said.

In a statement, Zardari condemned the speeches made by Khan and termed them as a “vicious attempt” to avoid accountability, Express Tribune reported.

The PPP Co-chair said Khan is afraid of the “corruption cases and foreign funding cases” lodged against him, hence he has resorted to branding the institutions as “controversial” to “avoid punishment”.

The former President also alleged that the ousted premier along with inciting hatred against the institutions on social media is also trying to provoke people’s feelings through “fake conspiracy statements” in his rallies, Express Tribune reported.

Zardari said Pakistan regressed during the nearly four-year rule of PTI, adding that the rhetoric being used by Khan “threatened” national security.

“The Pakistan Army is not only the protector of Pakistan’s borders, but the protection of the Constitution and democracy is also its responsibility,” the former President claimed.

He added that Khan is conspiring to divide the military, adding that the former premier also wants to trample the Constitution through his actions.

“Imran Khan calls others traitors, yet he himself is playing the role of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq by indulging in actions that would put the security of the country at stake,” he said, adding that Khan will have to pay for his actions.