Zayed Khan celebrates wedding anniversary at Zarine Khan’s favourite place, Shirdi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Zayed Khan visited the holy shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi on account of his 20th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a few pictures from his holy visit, Zayed mentioned how Shirdi was the favourite place of his late mother, Zarine Khan. He wrote, “On our 20th anniversary, Malaika, my sisters Simone, Farah, Sussane and our very near and dear ones were blessed to be at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple, my mother’s favourite place to visit. We as a family wish everyone peace, prosperity and, most importantly, spread kindness and love. God bless you all, people! Om Sai Ram #blessings #prayers #gratitude,” with a prayer emoticon.

In the pictures, Zayed Khan can be seen praying with his wife, Malaika, his son and family members. Talking about Zayed Khan’s mother, Zarine Khan, who was the wife of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan, passed away on November 7. The Khan family – Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone, and Sussane Khan – after a few days of her demise, were seen performing her asthi visarjan.

Her husband and Bollywood veteran, Sanjay Khan, had shared an emotional video on his social media account, where the family was seen immersing her ashes in the river. The location is not confirmed, though. While bidding Zarine Khan a final goodbye, Zayed Khan was seen breaking down to tears and crying inconsolably. Sanjay Khan too seemed very emotional as he bid farewell to his late wife.

Sanjay Khan had chosen the emotional Bollywood song “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” as the background song for the video of asthi visarjan. The video also featured unseen images of Sanjay, Zarine and their love story, followed by their family life with their children. The video shared by Sanjay Khan at the beginning shows him holding hands with his son Zayed Khan and walking towards the river.

Sharing the video clip, Sanjay Khan wrote, “In fond memory of my beloved wife, Zarine Sanjay Khan.” For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan was cremated by Hindu rituals. A few days ago, her daughter and designer Farah Khan Ali took to her social media account in slamming the press for being more interested in her mother being cremated according to Hindu rituals, despite coming from a different faith and religion.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 due to age-related complications. She was 81 at the time of her death.